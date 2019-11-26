26-year-old man arrested for molesting CA student in Andheri

A 26-year-old man allegedly molested a chartered accountant student who he met at a party in Andheri. According to a leading daily, the accused was arrested soon after the complaint was registered.

According to the victim, she was invited to a party at a bar on Veera Desai Road on November 9, she attended the party with a friend. She was introduced to the accused at the party.

Around 1.30 a.m, as the party ended, the victim decided to leave with her friend. However, as her phone wasn’t working, the accused offered to book a private cab for them. He sat in the front seat while the two women were seated in the back seat.

After some time, as the victim’s friend fell asleep, the accused shifted to the back seat and forced himself upon the victim. The victim reported that the accused forced kisses on her.

The victim then got out of the car and took a rickshaw to get home. She told the police that she was unable to get out of the trauma weeks after the incident, hence she filed a complaint on Saturday. An FIR was lodged under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

Deepak Kajave, senior inspector, Amboli police station said, "The accused has been arrested. He was produced before a magistrate court on Sunday and has been remanded in judicial custody."