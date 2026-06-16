'₹25,000 Crore, 1 Lakh Jobs': Maharashtra’s New Tech Policy Could Change The Game - Know How

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Maharashtra Autonomous Unmanned Policy, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar announced. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

Cabinet approves unmanned policy

During an interaction with the media, MLA Shelar said, “Today, in the Maharashtra Cabinet, we all together took an important decision. Under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, an important decision was taken by the Maharashtra Cabinet.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Ashish Shelar says, "Today, in the Maharashtra Cabinet, we all together took an important decision. Under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Suneetra Pawar, an important… pic.twitter.com/W6Y25jmTjk — IANS (@ians_india) June 16, 2026

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is the only state in the country to implement and validate the Maharashtra Autonomous Unmanned Policy. The objective of this policy is to ensure transparency and speedy delivery of new technologies in remote and difficult areas.

Focus on innovation and technology

Further speaking to the media, Ashish Shelar said, “The objective of this policy is to ensure transparency and speedy delivery of new technologies in remote and difficult areas… It will promote the manufacturing, business, innovation, and testing infrastructure for systems such as unmanned air vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).”

The policy is said to attract around Rs 25,000 crore of investment in the state and create over 100,000 jobs. Moreover, nearly five thousand remote pilots will be trained for this field, and the technology will be developed specifically using indigenous technology.

To promote the policy, the government of Maharshtra has introduced significant subsidies, including stamp duty and electricity exemptions.

Centres of excellence planned

The government is also planning to establish three centres of excellence for air, ground, and underwater systems.

Meanwhile, the Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Department will collaborate with six different NGOs in the near future for smoother operations across the state.

Meanwhile, the policy has been seen as a step towards development in remote parts of the state while giving a boost to employment and the economy.