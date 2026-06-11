25-Year-Old Youth Drowns In Lake Near RMC Plant In Virar; Police Investigation Underway | file pic [Representational Image]

Vasai: A shocking and tragic incident has come to light from the Chandansar area in Virar East, where a 25-year-old youth lost his life after drowning in a lake located near an RMC (Ready Mix Concrete) plant. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning. Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Virar Police and the Phulpada Fire Brigade rushed to the spot immediately. After about an hour of strenuous efforts, they succeeded in retrieving the youth's body from the lake.

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Rescue operations and identification

Police received information about the incident at around 10:00 AM on Tuesday, after which rescue operations were launched immediately. After the fire brigade pulled the body out, an identification card was found in his pocket during the inspection. Based on the card, the police successfully identified the deceased.

Post-mortem and investigation

The police took custody of the body and sent it to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Virar Police Station, and the police stated that a detailed investigation into the incident is being conducted from all angles.

Victim details

The deceased youth has been identified as Pushpendra Shaundhiya (25), a native resident of Madhya Pradesh. He was employed as a laborer at an RMC cement plant in the Chandansar area. Pushpendra had been unwell for the last two days and had also received treatment at a local hospital late Monday night.

Preliminary findings

According to the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that his blood pressure suddenly dropped on Tuesday morning, causing him to feel dizzy, lose his balance, and fall into the lake. This initial assessment was shared by L. M. Ture, Senior Police Inspector of Virar Police Station.