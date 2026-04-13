24-Year-Old Man Attacked With Sharp Weapon At Simba Uproar 2026 In Bandra After Dance Floor Altercation, Case Registered | Representative Image

Mumbai: Three unidentified individuals allegedly attacked a 24-year-old youth with a sharp object during Simba Uproar 2026, a music concert held in Bandra East. The incident occurred on Saturday at around 9 pm. The attack reportedly took place following a minor altercation after someone was bumped into while dancing. The BKC police on Sunday registered a case against three unidentified individuals.



According to the police, the complainant, Aditya Mukhi, a resident of Sion West, works with a private company. On April 11, he and his friend, Divyang, attended Simba Uproar 2026, a music concert organised at the MMRDA grounds in BKC. They reached the venue at around 7.30 pm.

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At around 9 pm, both were dancing along with other attendees when three to four individuals standing nearby were also dancing. During this time, one of the individuals bumped into Aditya. When Aditya objected and asked him not to push, the situation escalated.



Following this, the man began verbally abusing him. Soon after, one of his associates hit Aditya on the back of his head. Another person allegedly assaulted him with shoes, while a fourth individual attacked him with a sharp object, causing injuries to his left hand and stomach. The accused also allegedly threatened him with dire consequences.



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Aditya’s friend immediately rushed him to Gurunanak Hospital in Kherwadi by ambulance. After receiving treatment, they approached the BKC police station and lodged a complaint.



The police have registered a case under Section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), along with other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.