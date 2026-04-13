Two Motorcyclists Killed After Speeding Dumper Truck Rams Into Their Bike On Eastern Express Highway In Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two motorcyclists were killed after a speeding dumper truck rammed into their bike on the Eastern Express Highway on Sunday evening. The deceased have been identified as Ram Narayan Santa Prasad Yadav, 51, and Bhimashankar Gopal Yadav, 35, both residents of Krishna Nagar, Sakinaka.

About Accident

According to the police, the accident occurred around 5:25 pm on April 12 on the southbound carriageway of the Eastern Express Highway, from Thane towards Mumbai. The victims were travelling on a motorcycle (MH 03 FB 7420) when a dumper (MH 03 SF 2150), allegedly being driven at high speed, crashed into their vehicle.

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Both riders sustained severe injuries in the impact. Upon receiving information, Vikhroli police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared both victims dead on arrival at around 6:20 pm.

Police have taken the dumper driver and the vehicle into custody. A case has been registered against the driver, and further investigation is underway.

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