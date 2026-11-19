23-Month-Old Boy's Life Saved As Doctors Successfully Remove Peanut Lodged Deep Inside His Lung |

Mumbai: A peanut that went down the wrong pipe nearly choked a 23-month-old boy, leaving him struggling to breathe for two days. In a delicate procedure, doctors at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre successfully removed the lodged peanut from his left main bronchus using advanced flexible bronchoscopy and cryo-technology, helping the toddler recover without surgery.

The child, Prithvik Khedekar, was brought to the hospital with severe coughing, breathlessness, fever and vomiting. According to his mother, he had choked while eating peanuts. Although first-aid measures helped bring out half a peanut, the remaining piece had slipped deeper into his airway.

CT Scan Reveals Severe Airway Blockage

An initial chest X-ray at a nearby paediatrician raised suspicion of an obstruction in the left main bronchus. Further examination through a high-resolution CT scan confirmed that the peanut was almost completely blocking the airway. The obstruction had also caused hyperinflation of the left lung and a small pneumomediastinum, a condition in which air collects in the chest cavity outside the lungs.

Doctors said the procedure was particularly challenging because of the child's young age and the risk of bleeding or the soft peanut breaking into smaller pieces and travelling deeper into the lungs. Anaesthesia and airway management in a toddler also required special care.

Doctors Use Advanced Cryo-Technology For Removal

The medical team first conducted virtual bronchoscopy to precisely locate the foreign object before proceeding with the removal. Using a thin flexible bronchoscope and a 1.1-mm cryoprobe, doctors froze, gripped and extracted the peanut-like material, measuring approximately 0.4 x 0.7 cm. They also used cryo-debulking to reduce swelling around the affected airway.

A repeat bronchoscopy confirmed that the foreign body had been completely removed and the narrowing had resolved. The child remained stable throughout the procedure, was successfully taken off ventilatory support and showed significant clinical improvement. A follow-up X-ray found no retained foreign body.

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Doctors Highlight Risks Of Foreign-Body Aspiration

Dr Kushal Chidgupkar, consultant respiratory physician and interventional pulmonologist, said foreign-body aspiration in young children could go unnoticed and lead to serious infections and complications if not treated promptly. He said the minimally invasive technique helped remove the obstruction while reducing the need for more invasive intervention.

The team included Dr Fazal Nabi, Director of Paediatrics, and anaesthesiologists Dr Chitra and Dr Mohit.

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