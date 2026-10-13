22-Year-Old Worker Killed, 15 Injured As Under-Construction Warehouse Shed Collapses In Khalapur |

Navi Mumbai: A 22-year-old worker was killed and 15 others injured after a metal shed under construction at the Kasturi Logistics warehouse in Mankivli village, Khalapur taluka, collapsed suddenly at around 10 am on Tuesday. Two of the injured workers are in critical condition, while the others are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Khopoli and Panvel.

Deceased Identified As UP Resident

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Niranjan Yadav, a resident of Rampur in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. He sustained serious injuries to his head and neck after the metal structure collapsed and succumbed during treatment.

Khalapur police have registered an accidental death report and are conducting a panchnama at the site. A structural audit of the collapsed shed is also being initiated to ascertain the cause of the accident and examine whether any lapses in construction or safety measures contributed to the collapse.

Police Investigation Underway

“An accidental death report has been registered in connection with the worker's death, and further investigation is underway. We are conducting a panchnama at the site and arranging for a structural audit of the shed to ascertain the circumstances leading to the collapse,” said Khalapur police station PI Pradeep Rayannavar.

The warehouse project, belonging to Kasturi Logistics of Baramati, is spread across 12 acres at Mankivli. Construction began in March 2026 and was awarded to Gaurav Engineers, a Baramati-based company owned by Sharangod Patil and Subhash Bhiman. Dnyaneshwar Sukhdev Mali was overseeing the work as the site manager.

84 Workers Deployed At Site

According to information provided by the police, 84 male workers, along with six cranes and two rollers, had been deployed at the site on Tuesday. Around 10 am, while workers were engaged in erecting the metal shed, the structure suddenly gave way, trapping workers who were working on it and leaving 15 injured.

A rescue operation was launched immediately, and the injured were shifted to the Khopoli Municipal Council hospital for treatment. Of the 15 injured workers, two are continuing to receive treatment there, 12 have been admitted to Jakhotia Hospital in Khopoli, and one is undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Panvel. Doctors at Jakhotia Hospital have described the condition of two injured workers as critical.

The collapse also damaged construction equipment at the site, including a crane, a dumper and a roller.

The accident has raised concerns over the structural stability of the shed and the safety precautions followed during its construction. The structural audit is expected to help establish the reasons for the collapse.

Police said further investigation would focus on determining the circumstances leading to the accident and fixing responsibility. An FIR will be registered after the investigation establishes the role, if any, of those responsible for the construction and site safety.

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