22-year-old dies in bike mishap in Mulund, friend battles for life

A 22-year-old biker died while his friend who was riding pillion sustained serious injuries in a bike mishap near Nahur Bridge early on Friday. The two youths were on their way home after a bike stroll, said police. The vehicle was speeding and hit an electric pole after the biker lost control over the vehicle, leading to his own death. Meanwhile, the friend has sustained injuries and a case of causing death due to negligence has been recorded.

According to police, the deceased youth, Prem Raju Deulkar, 22, had gone for a motorcycle ride on his friend's vehicle, MH-46-TH-7770, along with a friend, Raja Tevar, who was riding pillion. The duo had gone for a bike ride on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and were on the north-bound arm and were allegedly speeding, said a police official.

While speeding, Deulkar lost control of the bike and rammed the two-wheeler into an iron sheet and hit an electric pole. In the collision, Deulkar had sustained serious injuries and succumbed to the injuries till the time he was rushed to the hospital, while his friend Tevar is being treated at the civic-run hospital.

Mulund Police will record Tevar's statement after he is fully recovered, but currently he is in a critical condition. Meanwhile, a case of causing death due to negligence, rash driving has been registered against Deulkar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.