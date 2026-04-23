21-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered In Raigad Lodge; Protests Erupt As Locals Give Police 24-Hour Ultimatum |

Navi Mumbai: A 21-year-old woman was found murdered inside a lodge in Lonere village of Mangaon taluka in Raigad district, triggering widespread outrage and protests, with local groups demanding police to arrest the accused within 24 hours or face intensified agitation.

Victim Identity

The deceased has been identified as Pallavi More (21), who worked as an accountant at a builder’s office and was reportedly in a relationship with the alleged accused. According to police, the crime occurred between 11:15 pm on April 19 and the early hours of April 20. Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused, who was a frequent visitor of the lodge, first checked into the lodge following which the victim arrived later.

Police said the accused allegedly established physical relations with the victim, tied her hands with a rope, and attacked her with a sickle, inflicting fatal injuries to her head and wrists. Her mobile phone is currently missing, adding another, said police.

Nature of Attack

"The accused has been identified and is not a local resident. Multiple teams have been formed to nab him," Mahad DySP Shankar Kale said, adding, “The accused has been identified and teams have been deployed to trace and arrest him at the earliest. The investigation is progressing on priority.”

Following the incident, anger has escalated sharply across Raigad district, particularly in Lonere and Goregaon, where people from all communities have come together to strongly condemn the crime and demand immediate arrest of the accused.

A massive 'Aakrosh Morcha' has been announced for April 25, with demonstrators planning to march to the police station if action is not taken within the stipulated time.

The case has been registered at Goregaon Police Station under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, along with Sections 3(2) and 3, and Sections 103(1) (murder) and 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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