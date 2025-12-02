 20th Avishkar Research Convention In Raigad Showcases Student Innovation Across Six Disciplines
Raigad: The 20th Avishkar Research Convention – Zone VII (Raigad District) was organised by the Department of Students’ Development (University of Mumbai) in association with Saraswati College of Engineering, Kharghar.
The convention, held on Saturday, provided a platform for students to present innovative and socially relevant research across six major academic categories: Humanities, Languages and Fine Arts; Commerce, Management and Law; Pure Science; Agriculture and Animal Husbandry; Engineering and Technology; and Medicine and Pharmacy.

Dignitaries Highlight Importance of Research

The event featured key dignitaries, including Dr. Sunil Patil, I/c Director of DSD and Chief Guest; Dr. Minakshi Gurav, OSD Avishkar 2025–26 and Guest of Honour; Dr. Dinesh Bhagat, District Coordinator; Dr. Jagdish Thakur, District Co-Coordinator; and Principal Dr. Manjusha Deshmukh, who presided over the programme.

The guests encouraged students to pursue research with purpose and integrity, stressing its role in driving national development.

Students Present Diverse, Real-World Research

Participants showcased a wide range of projects addressing real-world challenges through scientific inquiry, technology-driven solutions, and creative approaches.

The convention fostered interdisciplinary collaboration and strengthened the research ecosystem within the district.

Saraswati College of Engineering Hosts the Event

By hosting this prestigious event, Saraswati College of Engineering reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing young researchers and promoting innovation across academic fields.

Convention Concludes With Focus on Research Culture

The convention concluded with a strong emphasis on cultivating a sustained culture of inquiry and motivating students to contribute meaningfully to society through research and innovation.

