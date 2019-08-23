202 leaders & workers detained in Thane

Thane: In the Thane commissionerate, 202 leaders and followers of the MNS were detained ahead of party chief Raj Thackeray’s questioning by the ED on Thursday.

The Thane Additional Commissioner of Police, Pravin Pawar said, “We had served a notice under CrPC 149 to as many as 204 leaders and followers (workers) of the MNS in connection with the summoning of Raj Thackeray by the ED.”

Thane police officials said under the CrPC Section 149, police prevent cognizable offences. Thane police had warned of strict action in case of a violation of law. As a precautionary measure, heavy force was deployed across Thane to prevent any eventuality.