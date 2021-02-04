2016 Land Grab Case: Eknath Khadse's interim relief extended till Feb 17

The Bombay High Court on Thursday extended the interim relief from any coercive action against senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse, till February 17.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale was seized with a plea filed by Khadse seeking protection from any kind of coercive action at the hands of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Notably, the ED has claimed that Khadse used his position when he was a minister and purchased land for over Rs 3 crore. Later sought huge compensation from the MIDC, which had acquired the said land for some developmental project.

According to the ED, Khadse along with his wife and son-in-law laundered money and caused loss to the public exchequer up to the tune of Rs 62 crores. On the other hand, Khadse has claimed that his wife and son-in-law purchased the land parcel from its original owner and the entire process was as per the due procedure of law.

The matter would be next heard on February 17.