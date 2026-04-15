2014 Govandi BEST Bus Accident Case: Mumbai Court Acquits Bus Conductor Over Contradictions In Testimonies | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Sessions Court has acquitted a BEST bus conductor who was earlier convicted for rash and negligent driving in a 2014 accident that injured a woman at Shivaji Nagar Junction, Govandi.

Sakaram Chimaji Bangar was driving bus route 357 on November 5, 2014, when Kulsum Bano was allegedly hit while crossing the road.

The Kurla Metropolitan Magistrate Court had convicted him on October 23, 2021, sentencing him to one month imprisonment and a `1,500 fine, based on the testimonies of the victim and an eyewitness.

The court observed contradictions in the testimonies.

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It held that a person can’t be convicted on the basis of presumption and there was no evidence that the accused jumped the signal.