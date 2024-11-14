 2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Second Bailable Warrant Issued Against Pragya Singh Thakur For Failing To Appear
Pragya Singh Thakur again skipped hearing in Malegaon blast case, citing her hospitalisation

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
Pragya Singh Thakur | File

The special NIA court on Wednesday issued a fresh bailable warrant against Pragya Singh Thakur as she again failed to appear for the ongoing final hearing in the Malegaon blast case, citing her medical condition. Her lawyer told the court that she is unable to appear as she is hospitalised in Bhopal and also submitted relevant documents, which were rejected by the court.

Last week, the special court had issued a bailable warrant after rejecting the plea moved by Thakur's lawyer, seeking indefinite exemption from appearance till the time she recovered. Claiming that she was undergoing panchkarma treatment, Thakur had shifted to hospital two days after the first warrant was issued. Posting her photo on social media, in which her face appeared to be swollen, she wrote, “Swelling in the brain, poor vision and hearing, imbalance in speech, swelling in the entire body due to steroids and neuro medicines. If I remain alive, I will surely go to court.”

While issuing the first bailable warrant, the court had observed, “The matter is posted for final hearing. Thakur has been absent since June 04, 2024. The final hearing is going on and the presence of the accused is necessary.”

