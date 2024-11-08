2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Pragya Singh Thakur Posts Pic Of Swollen Face After NIA Court Issues Warrant

Pragya Thakur | PTI

Mumbai: Days after the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court issued a bailable warrant against Pragya Singh Thakur for not attending hearings in the Malegaon blast case, the BJP leader on Thursday posted a photo of her swollen face on social media and blamed the Congress for her health condition.

#कांग्रेस_का_टॉर्चर सिर्फ ATS कस्टडी तक ही नहीं मेरेजीवन भर के लिए मृत्यु दाई कष्ट का कारण हो गएl ब्रेन में सूजन,आँखों से कम दिखना,कानो से कम सुनना बोलने में असंतुलन स्टेरॉयड और न्यूरो की दवाओंसे पूरे शरीर में सूजन एक हॉस्पिटल में उपचार चल रहा हैl जिंदा रही तो कोर्ट अवश्य जाउंगीl pic.twitter.com/vGzNWn6SzX — Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (@sadhvipragyag) November 6, 2024

The special court had issued the warrant after rejecting Thakur’s application for exemption till she recovers. While rejecting her plea, the court had observed, “The present matter is posted for final hearing and Thakur has been absent since June 4. The application filed by the learned advocate on account of her illness and hospital admission had been considered from time to time. Today, an application was filed that she is undergoing panchkarma treatment.”

As this is the final hearing, the court issued the warrant of Rs 10,000, asking her to remain present on or before November 13. In response, Thakur posted a photo of her swollen face on a micro blogging site.

She posted, “The torture of Congress was not only during ATS (Anti-Terror Squad) custody; it became the cause of fatal pain for me throughout my life. Swelling in the brain, poor vision, poor hearing, imbalance in speech, swelling in the entire body due to steroids and neuro-medicines. I am undergoing treatment in a hospital. If I remain alive, I will surely go to court.”