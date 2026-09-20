200-Kg Iron Beam Falls From 13th Floor At Kanjurmarg Construction Site, Contractor And Safety Staff Booked | AI

Mumbai: A 200-kg iron beam fell from the 13th floor of an under-construction building near the Kanjurmarg police station’s externment department on September 18, narrowly avoiding a major accident. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Police Book Contractor And Safety Supervisors Over Negligence Allegations

Police have registered a case against KAMS Realtor’s site contractor Mitesh Jain, site engineer Dhanraj Ramchandra Jagtap, and safety supervisors Vikram and Sohel Mirza for allegedly failing to take adequate safety precautions at the construction site.

According to the FIR, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Vishwas Dashrath Desai, 56, who was posted with the externment department, was on day duty on September 18. The department’s office is located next to the construction site of KAMS Realtor.

Beam Falls Near Office Entrance During Afternoon Hours

Police said that small stones, gravel and iron rods had allegedly fallen near the office from the construction site on several occasions. The contractor had reportedly been warned about the issue by the police.

At around noon, Desai was working on a computer inside the office when he heard a loud noise. On rushing outside, he found a massive iron beam, weighing approximately 200 kg, lying directly in front of the office entrance. The beam had fallen onto a tree and the tin roofing of the office.

Workers at the construction site reportedly told the police that the iron beam had fallen from their site.

No one was injured in the incident, but the impact damaged the office’s tin roofing. Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging acts that endangered the lives and personal safety of others. Further investigation is underway.

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