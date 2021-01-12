200-kg drug seizure: Custody of ex-celebrity manager, businessman extended

A magistrate court has extended by three days the custody with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of former celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and British national Karan Sajnani. The duo was arrested by the agency on Saturday in connection with a 200-kg drug seizure case.

They were produced before the court after their custody with the NCB ended. The prosecution seeking their further custody on Tuesday told the court that the two were not cooperating in the investigations and that payments had been made from Furniturewala’s account that they needed to probe. It further told the court since the marijuana seemed to be imported, an aspect that needs to be investigated.

The court had on Monday granted bail to Rahila’s sister Shaista who had also been arrested on Saturday.

The trio had been arrested after the seizure of 200-kilograms of high-quality marijuana which the agency claimed sold for Rs. 5,000 per gram and was sold as parcels. The drug was illegally imported, it had said and called the seizure one of the biggest seizures of recent times.

The agency's team had detected a suspicious parcel from a courier in Bandra West. It had contained Marijuana. In a follow-up operation, the NCB officers claimed to have found a huge stock of the imported from a Khar-resident and businessman Karan Sajnani.

It was on the disclosure of Sajnani, the agency had said, that Rahila Furniturewala had come to be arrested. Rahila was the NCB’s suspect in the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and had been named by an accused in the case who was found with commercial quantities of drugs. Rahila’s sister Shaista was arrested as she too was allegedly found in possession of a small quantity of drugs.