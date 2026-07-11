20 Years Of Mumbai Local Train Blasts: Western Railway Pays Tribute To 180 Victims Of 7/11 Deadly Terror Attack

Western Railway staff pays floral tribute to victims of the blast. |

Mumbai: Mumbai train bombings, the tragic incident that shook the city when seven explosions ripped apart coaches of suburban trains on the Western Railway in Mumbai on July 11, 2006, still haunt the city as today marks its 20th anniversary. Western Railway officials on Saturday paid floral tribute to the victims of the blasts at Mahim Railway Station.

Speaking to reporters on the horrific incident, Saharsh Bajpai, Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCPO) of Western Railway, said, "Every year we pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. Today marks 20 years of the incident. So, we are here to pay tribute to all departed souls... I pray to God that may we never get to see such an incident ever again."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Western Railway officials pay floral tribute to the victims of 2006 Mumbai train bombings, on the 20th anniversary of the blasts. Visuals from Mahim Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/CfIlOiwthk — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026

It is worth noting that the heinous act claimed more than 180 lives, while around 800 people were injured in the blasts. Following the incident, Western Railway built a memorial at Mahim station and installed plaques at all seven stations.

What happened on July 11, 2006?

On July 11, 2006, Mumbai witnessed a horrifying sequence of seven bomb blasts that occurred over the course of 11 minutes. The blasts struck the suburban railway, a vital transportation system in Mumbai, affecting the Western Line suburban section.

The bombs, allegedly concealed in pressure cookers, were placed in the first-class compartments of trains running from Churchgate to the western suburbs of the city. The first blast was reported at 6.24 pm, and the explosions continued for about 11 minutes, striking stations including Matunga Road, Mahim Junction, Bandra, Khar Road, Jogeshwari, Bhayandar and Borivali.

It is believed that the Mumbai Police had prior information about a possible attack, but the exact location and time were unknown.

Investigation into the bombings

Following the gruesome incident that sent shockwaves through the city, a thorough investigation was launched to identify those responsible for the heinous crime. Initial findings suggested that religious extremists from organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) were involved. However, later developments led to the arrest of individuals associated with the Indian Mujahideen (IM), who were found guilty of the crime. Over time, arrests were made, and those responsible for the bombings were brought to justice.