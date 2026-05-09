20-Year-Old Bandra Resident Assaulted, Robbed & Forced To Transfer ₹18,000 After Meeting Man Through 'Walla' Dating App | AI Generated Image

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man from Bandra allegedly endured a terrifying two-hour ordeal after being assaulted, robbed and coerced into transferring money by two men he met through the dating application “Walla” on May 5.

According to a post by 'Bandra_Buzz', the victim had been interacting with 19-year-old Mohammad Rizwan Sheikh on the app for a few days before they decided to meet near Bandra Talao at around 6 pm. Sheikh allegedly arrived on a black Suzuki Burgman scooter and took the victim around several locations in the western suburbs, including SV Road, Khar, Bandstand and Carter Road.

During the ride, another accused, identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Ali Qureshi, allegedly joined them near the Mari Aai Mata Temple in Bandra. Police said the situation escalated near the dog park at Carter Road, where the duo allegedly began threatening and abusing the victim before forcibly taking away his mobile phone.

The accused allegedly demanded access to the victim’s PhonePe account and forced him to disclose the password. Investigators said the victim was then taken to Dockyard Road, where Rs 18,000 was allegedly transferred using a QR code at a mobile accessories store. The victim was reportedly assaulted again after hesitating to share the password details.

Police said the victim, before filing the complaint, managed to note down the registration number of the scooter — MH-02-GM-1363. Based on CCTV footage, technical surveillance and vehicle registration data, Bandra police traced both accused to Juhu Beach and detained them within three hours of the FIR being registered.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Senior PI Ravindra Salunkhe and DCP Dikshit Gedam. The team involved in the investigation included PI Ajay Lingnurkar, API Vijay Achrekar, PSI Suraj Irkate and other police personnel.

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