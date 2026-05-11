2 Women Seriously Injured After Tree Falls On Rickshaw Near Construction Site In Mumbai's Khar |

Mumbai: Two women sustained serious injuries after a tree reportedly fell from a construction site onto the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in near Khar on Sunday evening, police said.

The injured women have been identified as Aarika Shrivastava and Harshita Kumar. According to initial information, both suffered major injuries to their heads and spines in the incident, which took place within the jurisdiction of Khar Police.

Tree reportedly fell from a construction site onto the auto-rickshaw | file

Visuals from the accident site showed the tree crashing through metal safety sheets installed around the construction site before collapsing onto the footpath and the passing rickshaw. Workers were later seen cutting and removing parts of the fallen tree while emergency response efforts continued at the location.

The impact of the collapse reportedly caused significant damage to the rickshaw. However, authorities have not yet issued an official update on the medical condition of the injured women. As of now, there has also been no confirmation regarding any legal action against the contractor or the authorities managing the construction site.

Tree Falls On Petrol Pump In Dadar

Meanwhile, in another tree fall incident reported in Dadar, a massive tree collapsed onto a petrol pump located on Gokhale Road in the evening yesterday. No injuries were reported in that incident.

The tree, believed to be nearly 100 years old, fell onto the roof structure of the fuel station, triggering panic among local residents and motorists in the area. Visuals from the site showed a crane being used to remove the large tree while personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and civic authorities carried out clearance operations.

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Emergency teams quickly reached the spot to assess the damage and ensure public safety. Traffic movement in parts of the busy Dadar area was briefly affected during the operation, officials confirmed. As a precautionary measure, operations at the affected petrol pump were temporarily suspended until the area was declared safe.