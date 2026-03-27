2 Separate Road Accidents In Mumbai Leave Delivery Worker, Biker Dead

2 Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Kandivali And Vile Parle | AI - Representational Image

Mumbai: Two individuals died in separate accidents in Kandivali West and Vile Parle East. In one incident, a 31-year-old man died after being run over by a tanker on Wednesday. In another case, a 24-year-old man died on Tuesday after an unidentified vehicle hit him while he was riding his motorcycle. In both cases, the accused are yet to be arrested.

According to the Charkop police, the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Tuwankumar Yadav, who lived in Kandivali West with his friends. He was unmarried and worked as a delivery boy with Zomato. The accident occurred on Wednesday at around 6:30 pm while he was on his way to deliver a food order on an electric scooter from Ganesh Chowk to Kandivali Metro Station.

When he reached Vasant Complex on New Link Road in Charkop, a car was allegedly parked illegally near the metro station. The driver suddenly opened the right-side door, hitting Yadav and causing him to fall on the road. At the same time, a tanker travelling behind him at high speed ran over him, and its rear tyre crushed his head, resulting in severe injuries. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where doctors declared him dead.

The car driver has been identified as Aftab Alam, a resident of Govandi, while the tanker driver has been identified as Anantray Yadav, a resident of Wadala. The Charkop police have booked both drivers for allegedly causing death by negligence.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man, identified as Nilkanth Ingole, died in an accident in Vile Parle East. Ingole, a resident of Andheri East, worked odd jobs. Police said he was addicted to alcohol, cigarettes and gutkha. Three months ago, his wife gave birth to a son and was staying at her parents’ house in Matunga. Ingole frequently visited them.

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On Tuesday, after meeting his wife and son, he was returning home on his motorcycle when the accident occurred. At around 12:15 am, while he was riding on the slope of the Centaur Bridge on the southbound lane of the Western Express Highway, an unidentified vehicle hit him and fled the scene without providing any medical assistance. The police transported him to the government hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

The Vile Parle police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly causing death by negligence.

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