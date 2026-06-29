2 Months On, Police Await Post-Mortem Report Of 13-Year-Old In Mumbai Case Linked To Suspected Food Poisoning | file photo

Mumbai: Nearly two months after the mysterious deaths of four members of the Dokadia family in Mumbai's Pydhonie area, investigators are still awaiting the final post-mortem report of 13-year-old Zainab Dokadia.

In a fresh development, the Mumbai Police have once again sent 14 food items, including samples of edible salt recovered from the family's residence, to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination amid suspicions that zinc phosphide powder may have been mixed with food.

However, sources said that zinc phosphide was not detected in any of the 14 food items tested earlier.

The tragic incident came to light on the night of April 25, when four members of the Dokadia family Abdullah Dokadia, 40, his wife Nasreen, 35, and their daughters Ayesha, 16 and Zainab, 13, died under mysterious circumstances after reportedly consuming a latenight meal consisting of chicken pulav and watermelon.

Police sources said that Sir JJ Marg Police have already received the post-mortem reports of Abdullah, Nasreen and their daughter Ayesha, all of which indicate poisoning as the cause of death.