2 masked men fire at Andheri petrol pump & flee

Mumbai: Two bike-borne masked men fired near a petrol pump in Chakala, Andheri (E) around 4.30am on Wednesday. The accused duo, are suspected to have come with an intent to rob, but fled the spot after they were seen by some petrol pump employees, who were working at that time. Andheri police have booked two unidentified men under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. Meanwhile, police are scrutinizing the CCTV camera footage of the area to identify them.

Early on Wednesday, around 4.30am, the two bike-borne men came to the petrol pump and were scanning the premises suspiciously. When one of the employees approached the duo approached them if they wanted petrol to be filled, they asked him about the number of employees present on the premises. When the looked around to get a head count, one of the bikers brandished a gun at them and threatened to shoot, said police.

Everyone at the petrol pump panicked and ran around to save their lives, which caused a lot of commotion. In a bid to threaten them, the duo fired in the air, a nine millimetre gun, which did not injure any employee. Soon after the firing, they fled from the spot on their motorcycle.

Andheri Police were alerted about the incident and rushed to the petrol pump to begin investigation. A senior police official said, the unidentified duo are suspected of being robbers, who were doing a recce of the petrol pump as they wanted to rob it. "After fleeing from the spot, they went towards Thane and robbed a petrol pump there, which we learnt through the CCTV camera footage trail. Investigation is underway and various police teams are probing this incident."

Police have also recovered an empty shell of a bullet and police are scrutinising the CCTV footage of the adjoining roads as well as the petrol pump, to trace the registration number of the motorcycle. Meanwhile, crime branch Unit 10 is conducting a parallel investigation in this matter.