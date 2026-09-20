2 IT Professionals Killed After Speeding Bike Hits Divider On Western Express Highway In Dahisar | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Ashish Donde, 37, and his friend Eristan Nikam, 39, were killed after their speeding motorcycle crashed into a divider on the Western Express Highway in Dahisar East in the early hours of Saturday.

Crash on Western Express Highway

The police said that the accident occurred around 2.30 am on the southbound carriageway when Donde allegedly lost control of the two-wheeler.

According to the Dahisar police, a car was travelling ahead of the motorcycle when the crash occurred. The impact flung both men off the bike.

The duo, who worked at an IT services company, were returning from a restaurant and bar at the time of the accident. Donde was a resident of Malad, while Nikam lived in Kandivali.

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Police begin investigation

They were rushed to a public hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and their families have been informed.

The Dahisar police have registered two accidental death reports in connection with the incident. No FIR has been registered so far.

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