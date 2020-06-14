2 held for snatching chain off bizman Motilal Oswal's wife in South Mumbai

Malabar Hill Police arrested two men for snatching chain off businessman Motilal Oswal's wife in south Mumbai on Friday. Police said, the incident had occurred on June 4, near Walkeshwar Road in south Mumbai, when Vimala Oswal, 55, was taking a morning walk with her husband. The arrested duo have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for chain snatching and theft.

According to police, the Oswal couple were on a morning walk when a motorcyclist with a pillion rider sped past them and snatched a gold chain worn by Vimala. Before the couple could register what happened, the biker had fled, even as Motilal Oswal tried to chase them, but to no avail.

Motilal Oswal and his wife immediately approached police, who registered a First Information Report and immediately swung into action. Police scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the area where the incident took place and identified the bikers as history sheeters, who had pulled off similar chain snatching incidents.

On Friday, police identified the duo as Akash Kanaujia, 21, and Afsar Shaikh, 27, both residents of central Mumbai. Police immediately alerted their informers and arrested them. A senior inspector said, the arrested duo are history sheeters and police are checking their criminal record.