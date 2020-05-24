2 held for chain-snatching at Andheri

Amboli Police arrested two chain snatchers in Andheri (W) on Sunday for snatching a chain on Saturday.

The two accused, Imran Vagu, 29 and Juber Vagu, 35, both residents of Naupada in Bandra (E), were traced with the help of CCTV camera footage and tip offs from police informers. Both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said, the accused duo had snatched chain from a morning walker at around 6.30 am on Saturday, after which a case was registered against them. Police scrutinised every CCTV camera to identify the accused and nab them, after which they were held the duo from Bandra.