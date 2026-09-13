2 GRP Constables Suspended For Allegedly Facilitating Gutkha Transport Through Mumbai Trains | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Railway Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar has issued suspension orders against two Government Railway Police (GRP) constables for allegedly facilitating the transportation of gutkha from Gujarat to Mumbai in trains.

The suspended personnel are Anil Gujar from Borivali GRP and Tushar Thakur of Vasai GRP.

Inquiry into gutkha transport

A departmental inquiry followed a citizen’s complaint alleging the constables were in contact with gutkha suppliers and helped transport consignments.

Sources said the product was allegedly carried in AC coaches, concealed in storage compartments and among bedroll storage areas in black bags.

Suppliers allegedly paid storage contractors, while certain Railway Protection Force and other personnel were allegedly paid to allow the consignments.

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Trains allegedly used

The consignments were allegedly loaded at Vasai or Borivali and transported by taxis.

Trains allegedly used included Suryanagari Express, Golden Temple Mail, Garib Rath Express, Awadh Express, Bhavnagar Express and Haridwar Express, with several long-distance trains arriving at Bandra Terminus.

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