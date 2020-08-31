2 dead as slabs fall on workers at IITB

Mumbai: Two labourers were crushed to death under six tile slabs and another sustained injuries while unloading the marble tiles from a truck inside the IIT-Bombay premises on Sunday afternoon. While Powai Police primarily registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter, they are in the process of registering a First Information Report against the contractor for causing death due to negligence.

According to police, the labourers were unloading Italian marbles at Shailesh Mehta School of Management inside IIT Bombay premises, where renovation work is being undertaken. They had unloaded most of the tiles, each weighing around 110-150kgs, from a truck and were finishing up from the last batch. While unloading the tiles, the three labourers lost their balance and six tiles fell on them, said inspector Vijay Dalvi.

Mahavir Yadav, 21, and Dinesh Jahangir, 42, were crushed to death, while another labourer Hemraj Choudhary, 30, escaped with injuries, said police. "They were immediately rushed to the IIT Bombay Hospital, where Yadav and Jahangir were declared dead, and Choudhary was admitted for treatment. Primarily we have registered an ADR and will soon book the contractor of Keshav Kumar Associates for causing death due to negligence," inspector Dalvi said.

Police said, Jahangir was the contractor's nephew. The contractor has been detained for further questioning.

A source said that this was an accident and since over 1,000 kgs fell on them, there was no rescue. The bodies of two labourers were then shifted to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital for postmortem and Choudhary, who sustained injuries, is now in a stable condition.