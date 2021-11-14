1st year MBBS students who fail supplementary exam to reappear next year

Mumbai: A new GR by the National Medical Commission (NMC) has come out with a new rule for first-year MBBS students. Unless students successfully pass the 1st year MBBS examination, they will not be promoted to 2nd year. Moreover, a candidate who fails the supplementary examination will have to repeat the 1st year MBBS course curriculum and appear for the University examination with the new batch.

Most academicians approve of the new rule. Dr Yogendra Shelke, associate professor in the department of microbiology at Walawalkar Medical College, Dervan, said, “The curriculum has changed for good as all over India the teacher-student ratio is far less for medical colleges. If we carry on with the old system and consider failed students, we will need more teachers and extra manpower to handle the odd batch of students.”

An associate professor from Government Medical College said that earlier students who failed in the examination had to reappear after six months and join an odd batch of students which had its disadvantages. He said the new NMC rule is better as supplementary examinations are held within a month and the success rate is higher. Those unable to pass supplementary exams can get their basics clear and enter with an even batch of students the next year.

Students, in general, are not too pleased with the new instruction. A first-year MBBS student from Government Medical College from Aurangabad said if students are allowed to give exams with second-year students it will not waste time.

“It’s not that one who fails doesn’t know anything; they have enough knowledge. It’s just that the student is unable to replicate it in exams,” the student said.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 02:30 AM IST