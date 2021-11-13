FPJ-Ed: Failed 1st-year MBBS students have to repeat year, says new GR by National Medical Commission

A new GR by NMC (National Medical Commission) has set a new rule for first-year MBBS students. This states that unless students successfully pass the 1st year MBBS examination they will not be promoted to 2nd year MBBS. More ever, if a candidate has failed to pass the supplementary examination, he will have to repeat the 1st year MBBS course curriculum and appear for the University examination of 1st year MBBS with the new batch.

When asked academicians overall approved of the new rule, "The curriculum has changed recently and it's good because in this curriculum everything is clinically based and all over India the teacher-student ratio is far less for medical colleges. If we carry on with the old system and consider failed students, we will need more teachers and extra manpower to handle the odd batch of students", said Dr. Yogendra Shelke, Associate professor Department of Microbiology, Walawalkar Medical College, Dervan.

An Associate Professor from Government Medical College said that earlier students who failed in the examination had to reappear after 6 months and join an odd batch of students which had its disadvantages. "This rule by the NMC is for the betterment of these students because in these supplementary examinations are held within a month, and the success rate is higher for passing”, he said. He even added that if the student is unable to pass supplementary exams it is good that he gets his basics clear and enters with an even batch of students the next year.

Explaining this further professor of Pharmacology, Mumbai, who did not wish to be named, said that the decision is correct. "With the opportunity to take Supplementary examination is given within 45 days, they are not losing their 1 term unlike before when they used to wait for 6 months for an exam. NMC has modified this system to prevent any kind of loss for the student. They are giving them a month to prepare again and if the student still fails, mercy can’t be given and has to appear next year."

Students who fail in their first-year exams have their reasons for doing so. Sometimes, they are not able to cope with the environment, language barrier, peer pressure, new study pattern and just the burden of studies - given all this, not sure how the new rule will help, “said Mahesh Soni, passed out MBBS student.

Students, in general, are not too pleased with the new instruction. A First-year MBBS student from Government Medical College from Aurangabad said that it is a wrong move. “If students are allowed to give exams along with second-year students it will not waste the time. It's not that one who fails doesn't know anything, she or he has enough knowledge it's just that the student is unable to replicate it in exams. The student does not lack in any way."

Parth Shah, a student from Lokmanya Tilak Medical College, Mumbai said that the first year and the second-year portions are all interlinked. "If the student is unable to pass there is no point to appear for the second year," he added.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 07:29 PM IST