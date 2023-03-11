1993 Mumbai serial blasts: Dark chapter in the city's history |

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, witnessed one of the most devastating terror attacks on March 12, 1993. The 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai were a coordinated attack that took place across the city, killing over 250 people and injuring more than 1300 others.

The day started like any other day in Mumbai, with people going about their daily routines, unaware of the horrors that awaited them. At around 1:30 pm, the first blast took place at the Bombay Stock Exchange, followed by a series of coordinated explosions at several other locations throughout the city, including the Air India Building, Zaveri Bazaar, and the famous Shiv Sena Bhavan.

The blasts were the result of a well-planned conspiracy hatched by Dawood Ibrahim, the underworld don, and his associates, who aimed to avenge the killing of Muslims during the 1992 communal riots in Mumbai. The explosives were smuggled into the city through the sea route and were stored in various locations across the city before being used in the attacks.

The blasts left a trail of destruction across the city, with buildings and vehicles reduced to rubble, and the injured crying out for help. The city was in chaos, with people running helter-skelter, trying to find their loved ones, and the authorities struggling to get the situation under control.

The aftermath of the blasts was equally devastating, with communal tension escalating, and the authorities struggling to maintain law and order. The blasts changed the face of Mumbai forever, with increased security measures and heightened vigilance becoming the norm.

The perpetrators of the blasts were eventually brought to justice, with several of them being convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment or given the death penalty. However, the scars left by the blasts on the city and its people remain fresh even today.

The 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai were a dark chapter in the city's history, a reminder of the human capacity for violence and destruction. The day is commemorated every year as a day of remembrance and tribute to the victims of the blasts. While Mumbai has moved on from the tragedy, the memories of that fateful day remain etched in the collective consciousness of the city and its people.