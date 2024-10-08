1993 Mumbai Blasts Case: 7 Suspects Who Were On The Run Finally Go On Trial

Representative Photo

Mumbai: The special court set up for the 1993 blasts case began the trial against the third set of seven fugitive accused, who were arrested in the last few years. They allegedly conspired to plan the blasts at a meeting in Pakistan, where they also allegedly received weapon training.

Those facing trial are Farooq Mansoori alias Farooq Takla, Ahmed Lambu, Munaf Halari, Abu Bakar, Sohaib Qureshi, Sayeed Qureshi, and Yusuf Batka. As per the prosecution, Mansoori had allegedly facilitated the lodging and transport of four-foot soldiers, who were allegedly recruited for the blasts before being sent to Pakistan for training. Lambu, Bakar, Qureshi, and Batka, too, attended the training on making bombs. Meanwhile, Halari allegedly purchased the scooter used in the blasts.

Panch Witnesses Examined By Prosecution

The prosecution, on Monday, examined panch witnesses and is likely to examine 39 more in the case against the seven accused. The accused can call for any of over 250 witnesses, who have already been examined. In the first phase of the trial that ended in 2007, 100 people were convicted, of whom 12, including Yakub Memon, were sentenced to death.

The apex court had commuted the death penalty of 11 accused. In the second phase of the trial, seven accused faced trial, which included Dossa’s younger brother Mustafa, and Abu Salem. The court acquitted one.