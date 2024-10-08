 1993 Mumbai Blasts Case: 7 Suspects Who Were On The Run Finally Go On Trial
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai1993 Mumbai Blasts Case: 7 Suspects Who Were On The Run Finally Go On Trial

1993 Mumbai Blasts Case: 7 Suspects Who Were On The Run Finally Go On Trial

The apex court had commuted the death penalty of 11 accused. In the second phase of the trial, seven accused faced trial, which included Dossa’s younger brother Mustafa, and Abu Salem. The court acquitted one.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Mumbai: The special court set up for the 1993 blasts case began the trial against the third set of seven fugitive accused, who were arrested in the last few years. They allegedly conspired to plan the blasts at a meeting in Pakistan, where they also allegedly received weapon training.

Those facing trial are Farooq Mansoori alias Farooq Takla, Ahmed Lambu, Munaf Halari, Abu Bakar, Sohaib Qureshi, Sayeed Qureshi, and Yusuf Batka. As per the prosecution, Mansoori had allegedly facilitated the lodging and transport of four-foot soldiers, who were allegedly recruited for the blasts before being sent to Pakistan for training. Lambu, Bakar, Qureshi, and Batka, too, attended the training on making bombs. Meanwhile, Halari allegedly purchased the scooter used in the blasts.

Read Also
1993 Mumbai Blasts Case: Police Asked To Provide More Security To Approver
article-image

Panch Witnesses Examined By Prosecution

The prosecution, on Monday, examined panch witnesses and is likely to examine 39 more in the case against the seven accused. The accused can call for any of over 250 witnesses, who have already been examined. In the first phase of the trial that ended in 2007, 100 people were convicted, of whom 12, including Yakub Memon, were sentenced to death.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Seat By Margin Of 70,626 Votes, Says 'Congress Set To Form Government With Majority'
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Seat By Margin Of 70,626 Votes, Says 'Congress Set To Form Government With Majority'
Mumbai: 2016 Kurla Fire Incident Victims Being Discriminated Against In Compensation, Say Activists In Letter To Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai: 2016 Kurla Fire Incident Victims Being Discriminated Against In Compensation, Say Activists In Letter To Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
'Aap Ki Aur Meri Idelogies Match Nahi Karti Thi': Eisha Singh Tells Sirf Tum Co-Star Vivian Dsena On Seeing His Different Side In Bigg Boss 18 (Video)
'Aap Ki Aur Meri Idelogies Match Nahi Karti Thi': Eisha Singh Tells Sirf Tum Co-Star Vivian Dsena On Seeing His Different Side In Bigg Boss 18 (Video)
WWE Reveals Roman Reigns & Jimmy Uso's In-Ring Interaction During Bad Blood; Video
WWE Reveals Roman Reigns & Jimmy Uso's In-Ring Interaction During Bad Blood; Video

The apex court had commuted the death penalty of 11 accused. In the second phase of the trial, seven accused faced trial, which included Dossa’s younger brother Mustafa, and Abu Salem. The court acquitted one.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2016 Kurla Fire Incident Victims Being Discriminated Against In Compensation, Say Activists...

Mumbai: 2016 Kurla Fire Incident Victims Being Discriminated Against In Compensation, Say Activists...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Priya Dutt & Jyoti Gaikwad Emerge As Key Candidates For...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Priya Dutt & Jyoti Gaikwad Emerge As Key Candidates For...

Mumbai: Bombay HC Revives PIL Addressing Potholes & Manholes In The Interest Of Public Welfare

Mumbai: Bombay HC Revives PIL Addressing Potholes & Manholes In The Interest Of Public Welfare

Mumbai: Shiv Sena-UBT's Aditya Thackeray Accepts CM Eknath Shinde's Debate Challenge On...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena-UBT's Aditya Thackeray Accepts CM Eknath Shinde's Debate Challenge On...

Mumbai: Police Nab Man For ₹82 Lakh Medical Admission Fraud In Borivali

Mumbai: Police Nab Man For ₹82 Lakh Medical Admission Fraud In Borivali