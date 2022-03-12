19 years of 2003 Mumbai Train Bombing, know everything here

In 2003, multiple blasts rocked the city between December 2002 and March 2003 killing 13 people.

On March 13, a bomb exploded as a train pulled into the Mulund railway station. The bomb was placed in the first class ladies' compartment. Among killed were four women in the first-class compartment, two of which were police constables, and six men who were in the adjoining second class compartment.

The Mulund train blasts occurred on March 13, 2003, killing 12 persons and injuring 71. Earlier, on December 6, 2002, several persons were injured in the blast at McDonald's at Mumbai Central station, while a person died when a bomb attached to a cycle exploded in a market area in Vile Parle (East) on January 27, 2003.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ Mumbai: Strawberries to be available for more two months

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 07:19 PM IST