19-Year-Old Nepal Native Construction Worker Dies After Crane Accident During Sewri-Worli Connector Work In Parel | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 19-year-old construction worker lost his life in a tragic accident early Tuesday morning during the construction of the Sewri–Worli Connector in Parel. The deceased, identified as Ravi Anil Giri, was a native of Nepal.

Incident occurred around 12:15 am near KEM Circle

According to the police, the incident occurred around 12:15 am near KEM Circle while workers were transporting heavy steel frames as part of an ongoing infrastructure project undertaken by Jaykumar Construction Company. Giri, along with other laborers, had been assigned to move four steel frames from Acharya Donde Marg to Parel TT late at night.

During the operation, a crane was used to lift two heavy metal frames. Giri and another worker accompanied the lifted frames and were returning to collect the remaining two when the accident occurred.

Crane operator error caused iron frame to swing

Police said that while lifting the frames, the crane operator allegedly made an error, causing the suspended iron frame to swing and strike Ravi on the chest and abdomen. He sustained severe injuries and lost consciousness at the scene.

Read Also Deonar Police Register Case Against Four For Running Unauthorised Parking Racket And Extorting Money...

The crane operator, identified as Mohammad Anas Shaikh, along with another worker, rushed Giri to KEM Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead at around 3:05 am during treatment.

The Bhoiwada police have registered a case against the site supervisor, identified as Anil Shivdayal Giri, and the crane operator for causing death due to negligence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Further investigation into the incident is currently underway, officials said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/