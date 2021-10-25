Thane: 19-year-old electrocuted to death after touching decorative lights

A 19-year-old boy was electrocuted outside a building in Diva after he came in contact with the decoration lights installed during the recent festival. The Mumbra police have registered a negligence case against unknown people and are investigating the matter.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Sabil Sudhama Sahu, 19, a resident of Kandivali, who had recently shifted to Diva. The incident took place at Maitri Park in Omkar Nagar, Diva Thane. On October 8, at around 9.30 pm Sahu was standing outside his residence, when he was electrocuted due to the festive lights installed in the building.

The police said Manoj Ravindra Padi, 31, a resident of Maitri Park said that the Maitri Rahivashi Sangh had put up the decorative lights during the recent festivals. "The lights were not installed properly due to which Sahu who was standing in front of his house got electrocuted and later succumbed to his injuries," said a police officer from Mumbra police station.

The Mumbra police have registered a case under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. "We have registered a case of negligence against an unknown person. After we found out about the negligence from a member of the Sangh from the building. As they had installed the lights they are responsible for the negligence due to which the incident took place. Further Investigations is underway to find out who all are responsible for the same," said a police officer.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 02:39 AM IST