18th Lok Sabha: 251 Out Of 543 Newly Elected MPs Face Criminal Charges, Highest In History Of Lower House | FP Cartoon

The results of the 18th Lok Sabha Election have been declared, and the new NDA government's oath ceremony has taken place. Similar to every Lok Sabha election, the General Election of 2024 has also seen the election of MPs with criminal backgrounds. Out of the 543 winning candidates analyzed in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, 251 (46%) of newly elected MPs have criminal cases. Among these, 170 (31%) winning candidates have serious criminal cases, including charges related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and crimes against women.

Additionally, 27 winning candidates have convicted cases against them, with 4 candidates facing charges related to murder under Indian Penal Code Section 302. Maharashtra's Satara MP is included in this list.

According to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), which released these details, 27 winning candidates have cases of attempted murder (IPC Section 307). Among them are three MPs from Maharashtra: one each from Satara (BJP), Solapur (Congress), and Osmanabad (Shiv Sena UBT) constituencies.

Comparing the data from previous elections, during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, 233 (43%) MPs had criminal cases. In 2014, 185 (34%) MPs had criminal cases, while in 2009, 162 (30%) MPs had criminal cases. This represents an increase of 55% in the number of MPs with criminal cases since 2009.

Regarding serious criminal cases, in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, 170 (31%) winning candidates have serious criminal cases. In 2019, 159 (29%) had serious criminal cases. In 2014, 112 (21%) MPs had serious criminal cases, and in 2009, 76 MPs (14%) had serious criminal cases. This represents an increase of 124% in the number of MPs with serious criminal cases since 2009.

Maharashtra has 50% of newly winning candidates with criminal cases and 35% of new MPs with serious criminal cases. Kerala has the highest percentage of winning candidates with criminal cases at 90%, while Telangana has highest 71% of winning candidates with serious criminal cases. Chhattisgarh has the lowest percentages, with 9% of winning candidates with criminal cases and 5% with serious criminal cases.

Party-wise, the winning candidates with criminal cases in Lok Sabha 2024 are as follows: 94 (39%) out of 240 winning candidates from BJP, 49 (49%) out of 99 from Congress, 21 (57%) out of 37 from Samajwadi Party, 13 (45%) out of 29 from Trinamool Congress, 13 (59%) out of 22 from DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), 8 (50%) out of 16 from Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and 5 (71%) out of 7 from Shiv Sena (Shinde) have criminal cases against them.

Similarly, the winning candidates with serious criminal cases are: 63 (26%) out of 240 from BJP, 32 (32%) out of 99 from INC, 17 (46%) out of 37 from SP, 7 (24%) out of 29 from AITC, 6 (27%) out of 22 from DMK, 5 (31%) out of 16 from TDP, and 4 (57%) out of 7 from Shiv Sena have serious criminal cases against them.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Chavan stated, "Cases are filed against most political leaders for most political reasons. But if a leader is found guilty by the court in a case, then the political parties should be ethical and deny the tickets to such leaders. Also, their membership in the party should be cancelled."

Praveen Dixit, Former Director General of Police Maharashtra, expressed, "As per present norms laid down by the Supreme Court unless a person is convicted, he or she is an accused. However, in the case of those who are convicted for serious charges, the Supreme Court needs to intervene and proclaim them to be unfit to represent the people. Today even persons such as Amritpal Singh from Punjab and Rashid Engineer from Kashmir imprisoned for anti-national activities have been declared elected. When they are in prison, how can they project the issues of the people who have elected them?"

Criminal cases against MPs

2024 - 251 (46%)

2019 - 233 (43%)

2014 - 185 (34%)

Serious criminal cases against MPs

2024 - 170 (31%)

2019 - 159 (29%)

2014 - 112 (21%)

Criminal Cases Against MPs in Maharashtra (2024)

50% of MPs have criminal cases.

35% of MPs have serious criminal cases.



Highest Criminal Cases against MPs (2024)

Kerala: 90%

Highest Serious Criminal Cases against MPs (2024)

Telangana: 71%

Lowest Criminal Cases against MPs (2024)

Chhattisgarh: 9%

Lowest Serious Criminal Cases against MPs (2024)

Chhattisgarh: 5%