188 Indian Fishermen Await Release As Pakistan Holds 198 Fishermen & 52 Other Indian Citizens, Including 18 From Palghar | Representational Image

Palghar: A total of 198 Indian fishermen and 52 other Indian citizens are currently lodged in Pakistani prisons, according to the latest exchange of prisoner lists between India and Pakistan conducted on Tuesday, 30/06/2026.

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The information was highlighted by journalist and peace activist Jatin Desai, who stated that 18 fishermen from Maharashtra are among those detained in Pakistan, all of whom belong to Palghar district.

As per the lists exchanged by the two countries, Pakistan has informed India that 198 Indian fishermen remain in its custody. Desai pointed out that the sentences of 188 Indian fishermen were completed nearly three years ago and their nationalities have already been verified, yet they continue to remain imprisoned.

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Calling the continued detention “illegal and inhuman,” Desai demanded the immediate release of all fishermen whose sentences have already been completed.

On the other hand, 53 Pakistani fishermen are currently lodged in Indian prisons, according to official figures.

The Government of India has reportedly urged Pakistan to release the 188 fishermen at the earliest, noting that both their prison terms and nationality verification procedures have already been completed.

Desai also raised concerns over the deaths of Indian fishermen in Pakistani prisons, stating that on average nearly four Indian fishermen die in Pakistani custody every year. He described the situation as deeply inhumane and stressed the need for both countries to implement the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access more effectively.

The agreement between India and Pakistan clearly states that prisoners should be repatriated within one month after completion of their sentence and confirmation of nationality. However, activists say delays in implementation continue to prolong the suffering of detained fishermen and their families on both sides of the border.