125-Year-Old Gurdwara Singh Sabha Demolished In Pakistan: All About The Shrine Linked To The Singh Sabha Movement

125-Year-Old Gurdwara Singh Sabha Demolished In Pakistan |

In Pakistan's Punjab Province, a 125-year-old historic gurdwara was demolished by a local businessman, which has sparked protests from the Sikh community in Pakistan as well as in India. The gurdwara was reportedly demolished on the night of June 24 without obtaining the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the department concerned, according to Pakistani authorities. But do you know that the historic gurdwara served as one of the pivotal regional centres from which the late 19th-century Sikh revivalist movement gained momentum and was connected to the Singh Sabha Movement? Keep reading to find the details.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Historic gurdwara demolished in Pakistan

The historic Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan, has been demolished, which led to protests by Hindu and Sikh worshippers around the world. Punjab minorities minister Ramesh Singh Arora announced the immediate restoration of the gurdwara. He said that the 125-year-old shrine holds historical significance as an important site associated with the Singh Sabha Movement, a Sikh reform movement that emerged in the late 19th century.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Connection to Singh Sabha Movement

The gurdwara held deep significance as it was associated with the Singh Sabha Movement, a Sikh reform movement that began in the late 19th century. The movement sought to revive Sikh religious practices, promote education, preserve Sikh identity, and counter social and religious challenges faced by the community during British rule. Several Singh Sabha organisations established schools, libraries, and gurdwaras across undivided Punjab, making such shrines important centres of learning and faith.

Constructed around the turn of the 20th century, the gurdwara featured traditional Sikh architectural elements and served the local Sikh community before the Partition of India in 1947. After Partition, the building remained under government control and was no longer used regularly for worship. Over the decades, many historic Sikh sites in Pakistan have either fallen into disrepair or been repurposed.

India condemns demolition

After the demolition of the gurdwara, India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Islamabad to investigate the incident and restore the damaged portions of the religious structure. New Delhi also called on Islamabad to ensure the safety and well-being of religious minorities.

Sikh pilgrimage sites in Pakistan

Pakistan is home to several revered Sikh pilgrimage sites, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Panja Sahib, and Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev. The reported demolition of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha has highlighted the continuing challenges involved in safeguarding lesser-known but historically significant Sikh monuments for future generations.