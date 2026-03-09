18-Year Wait: Maharashtra Govt Assures Fast-Track Completion Of Patra Chawl Redevelopment

Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Monday assured the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that the government is committed to completing the long-delayed Patra Chawl redevelopment project and ensuring that eligible residents receive their houses at the earliest. | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Monday assured the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that the government is committed to completing the long-delayed Patra Chawl redevelopment project and ensuring that eligible residents receive their houses at the earliest.

BJP's Vidya Thakur Raises Residents' Grief

The issue was raised through a calling attention notice by BJP MLA Vidya Thakur, which triggered a discussion in the House over delays, incomplete work and grievances of residents. Siddharth Nagar, popularly known as Patra Chawl, is spread across 47 acres in Goregaon in Mumbai and houses around 672 tenant families. Legislators pointed out that the redevelopment project has been pending for nearly 18 years, affecting multiple generations of residents.

During the debate, Opposition members raised concerns over alleged substandard construction work carried out by the contractor. They claimed that although several buildings have been constructed, many flats remain unoccupied due to incomplete civil work, wiring and lifts. Some members termed the project a “classic case of corruption” and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Desai Promises Probe into Leakages

Responding to the concerns, Desai said all relevant documents related to the project have been processed and the government is ready to hold meetings with stakeholders to resolve pending issues. He also assured the House that complaints regarding space constraints and leakage in the buildings would be investigated.

The minister noted that some individuals have approached the Bombay High Court, which has contributed to delays in the project. He added that construction contracts include a five-year defect liability period, while structural or litigated issues are covered under a ten-year liability clause.

Desai reiterated that the government will address the grievances of residents and ensure that the redevelopment project is completed in a transparent manner.

