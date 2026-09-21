175 Kg Banned Magur Fish Seized From Bhiwandi Shop And Vehicle During Joint Fisheries Department Raid |

Bhiwandi: The district-level Magur eradication committee seized 175 kg of banned Magur fish during a raid conducted at a fish shop in Kondajiwadi Bhiwandi following a complaint about the sale of the prohibited variety.

Joint Team Conducts Raid at Fish Shop

The action was carried out at Imran Fish Shop, owned by Imran Nazir Qureshi. The raid was conducted jointly by officials from the Fisheries Department, Thane-Palghar, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and Shantinagar Police Station.

During an initial inspection of the fish available at the shop, officials found two Magur fish weighing 4.5 kg in addition to Rohu, Pangasius and Rupchand varieties.

171 Kg Magur Fish Found in Vehicle

Based on information provided by local residents, the team subsequently inspected a Mahindra Bolero pickup truck (MH 04 HS 1266) parked outside the shop. The vehicle had eight blue drums, three of which contained 171 kg of Magur fish, officials said.

The total 175 kg of banned fish recovered from the shop and the vehicle was seized by the committee.

The seized fish was later disposed of scientifically at the solid waste management centre at Ramnagar-Chavindra in Bhiwandi, officials said.

An FIR has been registered against fish vendor Imran Nazir Qureshi at Shantinagar Police Station. Police are also investigating the ownership of the pickup vehicle used to transport the fish.

Officials said the action was undertaken as part of the district-level drive against the sale and distribution of banned Magur fish.

Snehal Punyarthi, Department Head, Market and Licence Department BNCMC issued the information regarding the action.

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