17-Year-Old Swept Away In Rain-Swollen Kamwari River In Bhiwandi; Search Suspended After Nightfall, To Resume Monday |

Bhiwandi: A 17-year-old boy was swept away in the rain-swollen Kamwari River in Bhiwandi on Sunday after venturing into the water while catching crabs with friends triggering a massive search operation that had to be suspended after nightfall due to poor visibility and the river's strong current.

Rescue Operation Launched

The missing teenager identified as Mohammad Ghaus a resident of Gulzar Nagar, was reportedly dragged away by the fast-flowing river as water levels surged following several days of incessant rainfall. Despite an hours-long rescue operation by the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Disaster Management Cell and the Fire Brigade, rescuers were unable to trace him till late Sunday evening.

According to officials and eyewitnesses, Mohammad Ghaus had gone to the banks of the Kamwari River in the Sawandhe village area along with three to four friends to catch crabs on Sunday afternoon. While his friends remained near the riverbank, the teenager entered the water.

Heavy rainfall over the past few days had significantly raised the river's water level, while the current had turned exceptionally strong. Unaware of the depth and the force of the flowing water, Ghaus reportedly lost his footing, drifted into deeper waters and was swept away within moments.

His friends immediately attempted to rescue him but were overpowered by the strong current. They then alerted nearby residents and informed the authorities. News of the incident spread quickly, drawing a large number of anxious locals to the riverbank.

Massive Search Fails

Upon receiving the alert, teams from the BNCMC Disaster Management Department and the Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched an extensive search operation. Rescue personnel searched multiple locations along the river for several hours but failed to locate the missing teenager.

BNCMC Disaster Management Chief Saqib Kharbe said the incident occurred at around 3 pm, while the department received information at approximately 3.40 pm. Rescue teams were immediately deployed and launched an intensive search in the river.

"Continuous rainfall, the powerful current and rapidly fading daylight made the rescue operation extremely challenging. In view of safety concerns, the search had to be temporarily suspended after dark. The operation will resume on Monday morning," Kharbe said.

Officials said the search was hindered by poor underwater visibility, rising water levels and the dangerous speed of the river, making rescue efforts increasingly difficult as evening progressed.

Authorities Issue Fresh Warning

The incident comes amid relentless monsoon showers that have pushed rivers and streams across Bhiwandi and neighbouring areas to dangerous levels. Civic authorities have repeatedly cautioned residents against entering rivers, streams and other water bodies during the monsoon season.

The administration has issued a fresh appeal urging citizens, particularly children and young people, to stay away from swollen rivers and waterlogged areas, warning that even seemingly shallow stretches can become life-threatening due to strong undercurrents.

Officials also urged residents to immediately inform emergency services about any water-related incidents to ensure a prompt response.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ghaus's family members and local residents remained at the riverbank late into the evening, hoping the teenager would be found. The fate of the missing boy is expected to become clearer once the search operation resumes on Monday morning.

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