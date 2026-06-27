15,000 Sq Ft Vertical Mural Transforms SRA Tower In Borivali Into Mumbai Skyline Landmark

owering 15,000 sq. ft. mural adorns a SRA rehabilitation building in Borivali East, stretching from the 13th to the 34th floor. Unveiled ahead of National Mural Day, the artwork depicts a young girl holding a golden key, symbolising hope, dignity and the journey of families moving into permanent homes. The installation is among the tallest vertical murals created on an SRA tower in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: A Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) housing tower in Borivali East has become home to one of Mumbai's tallest vertical murals, with a 15,000 sq. ft. artwork spanning from the 13th to the 34th floor, transforming the rehabilitation building into a prominent landmark on the city's skyline.

Unveiled by Chandak Group Ahead of National Mural Day

The mural, unveiled by real estate developer Chandak Group ahead of National Mural Day on June 27, has been painted on an SRA rehabilitation tower as part of its redevelopment project. The initiative seeks to combine public art with affordable housing by giving the rehabilitation building a distinct visual identity.

Created by creative studio ZA Works, the installation took a team of 16 artists and technicians over 270 hours to complete. The artwork depicts a young girl holding a golden key before a keyhole-shaped portal opening into a landscape of flowers, butterflies and open skies, symbolising the transition from informal settlements to permanent housing.

Spokesperson Says Mural Represents Hope and Homeownership

A spokesperson for Chandak Group said the mural was intended to represent the significance of homeownership for families moving into rehabilitation housing.

"Redevelopment is about transforming lives as much as constructing buildings. We wanted the artwork to reflect hope and create a sense of pride among residents," the spokesperson said.

ZA Works said executing the mural across multiple elevations posed both artistic and engineering challenges.

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"The artwork tells a story of transformation and opportunity. Beyond aesthetics, it aims to contribute to the identity of the community that lives there," the studio said.

Mural Tells a Story of Transformation and Opportunity

The project comes at a time when Mumbai is witnessing large-scale redevelopment of slum clusters under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, with developers increasingly looking beyond conventional construction to improve the appearance and identity of rehabilitation buildings.

According to the developer, the Borivali mural is among the tallest artworks created on an SRA rehabilitation tower in Mumbai. Besides enhancing the skyline, the initiative is intended to encourage conversations around inclusive urban redevelopment, community identity and the role of public art in shaping neighbourhoods.

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