TRAGIC! 15-Yr-Old Dies Due To Electrocution While Flying Kite In Maharashtra's Nashik; Disturbing Visuals Surface

Makar Sankranti is being celebrated across the country on Monday, January 15. Flying kites is a tradition during Makar Sankranti, and grand kite festivals are organised in many places. However, in recent years, there has been an increase in number of accidents while flying kites.

On similar lines, a tragic incident occurred in Nashik, where a 15-year-old boy lost his life while flying a kite after he suffered an electric shock. A video capturing the horrific incident has also surfaced.

What exactly happened?

The heartbreaking incident occurred on the eve of Makar Sankranti, as a 15-year-old boy lost his life while flying kites as he suffered electrocution. The young boy, identified as Bhagyesh Vijay Wagh, met with this unfortunate fate at around 3 in the afternoon when he was flying kite from the terrace of the building. This tragic event unfolded in the Indira Nagar area of Nashik, and a video capturing the incident has surfaced.

In the video, a boy flying a kite suddenly gets entangled in the terrace railing and falls down. Upon witnessing this, a young boy and girl rush towards the scene. They inform the family about the situation, but sadly, help arrived too late. This incident has cast a shadow of grief over the family, particularly affecting the young boy's relatives as they grapple with the sorrow caused by this untimely event.