1.5 Lakh Tribal Children Send Postcards to CM Devendra Fadnavis, Demand Free Education Up To Age 18 | File Pic

Thane, July 5 : Thousands of tribal children from four districts of Maharashtra have used humble yellow postcards to urge the government to provide free and compulsory education for all children in the state up to the age of 18.

On July 2, some of them dropped postcards into nearby postboxes, while others handed them to local postmasters or placed them in decorated boxes at schools as part of an awareness campaign organised by a tribal rights organisation.

The children addressed their message to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with postcards reading: “Dear Devabhau, only you can provide free and compulsory education to every child in the state of Maharashtra up to the age of 18.”

Nearly 1.5 lakh children from tribal areas in Palghar, Thane, Nashik and Raigad districts participated in the week-long campaign, which concluded on Thursday with the posting of postcards, officials from Shramjeevi Sanghatana said.

Also Watch:

The organisation said its representatives met Fadnavis on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum along with an enlarged framed version of the children’s postcard.

While the Right to Education (RTE) Act currently guarantees free education up to the age of 14, the organisation is demanding that Maharashtra extend this provision to cover all children between 3 and 18 years of age.

It said such an expansion would align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework and recommendations of NITI Aayog regarding senior secondary education.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/