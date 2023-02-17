13 rescued as fire breaks out in Thane building | Representative Photo

Thane: Thirteen people, including a two-year-old child, were rescued after a fire broke out in an electrical meter box of a four-storeyed building in Thane on Thursday.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said no one was injured in the blaze that erupted at around 7.30am in the building located in the Charai area. However, a book godown was damaged in the fire.

After being alerted, three fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot. A team of the RDMC also reached the spot with a pickup vehicle and an ambulance, Sawant said.

The blaze was doused after hectic efforts for about two hours and 13 people, including four senior citizens, five women and a toddler were rescued. The rescued persons have been identified as Hasti Vikam, 32, Myra Vikam, 2, Keval Vikam, 33, Mukesh Vikam, 63, Gitaben Vikam, 62, Nayana Rambhiya, 60, Vinod Rambhiya, 65, Ranjit Singh Rajpurohit, 49, Shital Rajpurohit, 38, Manas Rajpurohit, 38, all residents of Guruprerna building and Arun Kumar Rangi, 25, Jitendra Kumar Prajapati, 20, and Mevaram Mishra, 26, employees of Jyoti Book Depot.

Sawant said, “We have taken out one Hindustan Petroleum gas and one Bharat gas cylinder from the spot and handed it over to the fire brigade personnel. No casualties were reported at the spot.”