13 Child Labourers Rescued From Imitation Jewellery Unit In Kandivali | File Pic

Mumbai: The Charkop Police rescued 13 minor boys who were allegedly being employed as labourers at an imitation jewellery manufacturing unit in Kandivali West during a special drive against child labour on August 18.

Minors rescued from unit

Acting on the instructions of senior officers, a police team conducted a raid at Zahra Fashion Era, 81-E, First Floor, near Adani Electricity and behind Garuda Petrol Pump, Charkop Industrial Estate, Kandivali West.

The raid was conducted around 2 pm under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Nikalje. Police found 13 boys, aged between 13 and 17 years, allegedly engaged in making imitation jewellery and bangles at the unit.

The rescued children were identified as Sohel Majibul Sahaji (15), Sagar Rajibul Sheikh (14), Abdul Manan Samin Sheikh (16), Kaushik Bachchan Roy (15), Yamin Minu Sa (14), Roni Nabi Ali Sheikh (13), Jahirul Mafizur Sheikh (16), Momin Lutfar Sheikh (17), Raj Anarul Sheikh (16), Jasim Dastagir Sheikh (17), Jahir Nurjahan Bibi Khan (14), Samim Hasanur Sheikh (15) and Habib Hafizul Sheikh (17). All of them are originally from different districts of West Bengal and were allegedly staying at the workplace.

Owner and operator detained

Police also detained the establishment owner Ankit Kumar Mahendra Rawal, 36, and operator Saminur Motiar Rahman Sheikh, 34, for questioning and further legal action.

During the inquiry, police learnt that the children were allegedly being made to work for nine to 10 hours a day and were not being paid proper wages. The minors were allegedly subjected to strenuous work at the imitation jewellery unit.

Case registered under laws

Police said the establishment owner and operator failed to produce valid documents confirming the ages of the children. The minors also allegedly did not have school records and were not attending school.

The police have registered a case against the establishment owner and operator under Sections 75 and 79 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, along with relevant provisions of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, including Sections 3(1) and 3(A).

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Investigation underway

The rescued children have been taken into the care of the authorities for further proceedings. Police are conducting additional investigation into the employment of minors at the unit and the circumstances under which they were brought to Mumbai.

The action was part of a special drive ordered by senior officers to identify and rescue children being employed in violation of child labour laws.

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