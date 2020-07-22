12-yr-old boy hanged himself after mother takes away mobile phone

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old by hanged himself at his home after his mother took away the mobile phone and stopped him from playing a video game. The incident took place at Shivaji Nagar area of Mumbai. The Shivaji Nagar police has registered a case of Accidental Death Report (ADR).

According to the police, on Monday morning the 7th standard boy and his younger brother were attending their online classes. However, after his classes the 12-year-old kept playing a video game on the mobile phone instead of giving the mobile to his brother.

At around 1.30 in the afternoon, when his mother spotted him playing a video game, she shouted and took away the mobile. According to the police, in upset boy went to the bedroom and locked it from inside.

When the boy did not opened after repeated calls the family members broke open the door and we're shocked to find the boy hanging to ceiling fan with a dupatta. The boy was immediately rushed to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar were doctor declared him dead before admission. Post mortem report suggested that the boy died of hanging, said an officer.

"We have taken statement of his family members and registered an Accidental Death Report and our investigation is underway, " said Kishor Gayke, senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station.