12-year-old girl among 5 test COVID-19 positive in Amravati

A 12-year-old girl is among five persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus here in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the district's count to 111, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the civil surgeon's office here, all the five new cases were contacts of COVID-19 patients and were in institutional quarantine at a hospital here.

Four of the five cases were reported from the Lalkhadi area of the city and they were of a 12-year-old girl and three men aged 23, 30 and 32 years, it said.

The fifth patient, a 22-year-old man, hails from the Masanganj locality, said the release.

With the new cases, the coronavirus count in Amravati district has risen to 111.