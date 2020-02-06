Seeks directions to stop children from being brought to protests, 12-year-old Don Bosco student writes to CJI

Four-month-old Mohammad Jahan was a regular at the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi. His parents brought him every single day to the protest, and everybody came to love the smiling baby. On January 30, they saw him for the last time.

The bitter Delhi cold had got to him. However, despite the child's death, his mother Nazia says she will not stop going to Shaheen Bagh. "We are ready to sacrifice the lives of our other two children, if need be. We are determined to continue our protest," she told NDTV.

The words have shocked the 12-year-old bravery award winner, who has asked the CJI to issue directions to bar parents from bringing their children to these protests. She has also asked for a probe and action against parents of four-month-old Mohammad Jahan.

"The Right to Life under Article 21 was violated in the case of the four-month-old child, who accompanied his mother every day to the Shaheen Bagh demonstration," said Zen speaking to IANS.

"The police, too, failed to stop children from participating in the protest,’’ said Zen lamenting the police inaction.

However, her parents Gunratan and Jaishree Sadavarte made it clear that "Zen is not opposed to the Shaheen Bagh protests and has only sought to highlight the pain of children and infants".