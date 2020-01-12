Book Review: Zen and the art of seeing

Photographer Jagdish Agarwal’s coffee table book, 100 Photographs, showcases some of his best work over 50 years. All the pictures are in black and white, considering he is master of the medium and prefers print over digital.

In 100 Photographs he lets his pictures do the talking. “I like taking pictures which were not there a moment ago and will not be there the next moment,” Jagdish says.

After 50 years and collecting more than 50 awards, both Indian and International, Agarwal is still in search of that perfect moment, that arrives like ‘mannah from heaven’ for a split second and is gone.